Cristiano Ronaldo & GF Georgina Rodriguez Share Passionate Kiss On Date Night

Awww! Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted out on a close date in Madrid, and they were SO charming! The new couple even snuck in a kiss in these PDA pics. See them here!

It’s the Christmas season, and you comprehend what that implies: love is noticeable all around! Spanish footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his new GF Georgina Rodriguez ventured out in Madrid on Dec. 22, for a sentimental night and supper.

The couple got quite favor for the night out! Cristiano brandished a high contrast suit, leaving the catches on his shirt unfastened only a tiny bit. SO provocative! Be that as it may, to keep it sort of easygoing, the soccer player wore a couple of tennis shoes. Georgina, then again, went for a super glitzy look, wearing a skintight, blue dress with strappy heels to coordinate. Also, just in the event that she got somewhat chilly, the socialite conveyed a dark, cowhide coat in her arms.

After taking a seat in the swanky eatery, Georgina and Cristiano were gotten amidst a kissing session as they appreciated discussion and their suppers. SO sweet! Just by the look that Georgina was giving her bae, it truly appears as though they are greatly cheerful together!

While it’s somewhat hard to tell when the two turned into a thing, their late excursion marks one of many dates that the couple has been out on in the previous two months. Since Nov. 2016, the couple have been spotted going out different times each week, including the time Georgina visited her BF at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeau stadium. The couple were likewise observed demonstrating significant PDA in Paris Disneyland on Nov. 23! Cristiano endeavored to camouflage himself in a hooded coat and dim shades, yet he couldn’t trick us!

Before, Cristiano has been associated with Miss Spain Desire Cordero Ferrer and wellness demonstrate Casi Davis. In any case, we need to state, he and Georgina truly look delightful together. So ideally this relationship sticks!

Do you think Cristiano and Georgina make a charming couple? Tell us your idea in the remarks beneath.

