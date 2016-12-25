Christmas 2016: See Taylor Swift, The Kardashians & More Stars Celebrate

It’s the most awesome time! Christmas Day is here, however stars have been getting into the occasion soul for a considerable length of time. We’ve gathered together pics of our fave celebs celebrating, and you can look at them OK here!

Indeed, even Kim Kardashian, 36, needed to make an uncommon open appearing for Christmas! In spite of remaining super calm since her burglary in October, the dazzling reality star got all glammed up to go to her mother’s yearly Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, shaking a hot gold dress and full cosmetics. We haven’t seen her this spruced up since the alarming occurrence in Paris, and it’s so great to see her beginning to appear to be more similar to herself! Obviously, (the majority of) whatever is left of the well known family was additionally in participation, as well: Kylie Jenner, 19, killed in a dark jumpsuit, Kendall Jenner, 21, looked gorg in a small dress and Khloe Kardashian, 32, even left Tristan Thompson’s side to invest energy with the fam!

In the mean time, Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, were the meaning of relationship objectives in their monstrous Christmas sweaters for his family’s festival prior this week. Furthermore, discussing couples, would we be able to discuss how PERFECT Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were the point at which they dressed as Santas to invest energy with debilitated children? Selena Gomez, 24, got magnanimous, as well, as she went to the healing center on Christmas Eve to meet a few fans. SO sweet!

Taylor Swift, 27, went through Eve with some of her young lady squad, including Lily Aldridge and long-lasting companion, Abigail Anderson. Her ex, Joe Jonas, 27, was with his entire family for Christmas Eve, and we’re completely swooning over photographs of him and Nick Jonas, 24, holding their new child niece, Valentina.

Navigate the display above to look at these stars and all the more praising the occasion! By what means will you be observing this year? Which celeb would you need to celebrate with?

