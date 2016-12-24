Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump After He Disses A-Listers In Crazy Twitter Rant

Shots discharged! Chrissy Teigen hammered Donald Trump, Dec. 23, after he went on a wild Twitter rage, Dec. 22! At the point when Donald apparently reacted to his powerlessness to land entertainers for his up and coming initiation, he dissed ‘A-listers’ who upheld Hillary Clinton! All things considered, Chrissy wasn’t having it! See her irate tweets!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, and Donald Trump, 70, are amidst a Twitter war. After various reports guaranteed A-rundown celebs, as Garth Brooks, 54, and Celine Dion, 48, turned down execution welcomes to the President-Elect’s introduction, Jan.20, he took to Twitter (clearly) to air his blunt sentiments. It started when Donald tweeted, “The supposed “A” rundown big names are all needing tixs to the initiation, yet search what they accomplished for Hillary [Clinton, 69] NOTHING. I need the PEOPLE!” Ouch.

All things considered, Chrissy plainly didn’t support Donald’s “a-rundown” diss, so she pummeled him on Twitter when she answered to his tweet. “Hey – we are individuals,” she started, including, “You are our leader as well. I don’t need you to be, yet u are. Likewise we as a whole know you are biting the dust without the endorsement, dear”. OMG.

It didn’t end there, however. Chrissy served up a moment diss when she tweeted, “Yet mess around with DJ Buttcrack turning the hot poop and Lil Banana dropping bars at your initiation”. Amazing.

Its a dependable fact Chrissy has never truly loved Donald. Truth be told, she’s never shrouded her aversion toward our country’s next president. Back in Oct. 2016, amidst the race fight amongst Hillary and Donald, Chrissy said something regarding the presidential race when she went to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

“Obviously, it’s a truly warmed race season, and I believe it’s critical to vote in favor of the individual who is not a sociopath,” Chrissy said, hinting that one of the applicants was in truth a Cretan. Chrissy illuminated her announcement when she said, “It’s anything but difficult to discuss Donald, clearly, there’s such a large number of various things to say in regards to Donald. Yet, why we by and by adoration Hillary is that she is far in away the most met all requirements for the employment.” Clearly, she was group Hillary.

Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

With Donald’s introduction rapidly drawing closer, it’s been accounted for that his group is scrambling to discover entertainers to respect the begin of his administration. Notwithstanding, Donald figured out how to discover two entertainers who are more than excited to make that big appearance at his swearing in service. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir was affirmed to perform, Dec. 22, by their leader, Ron Jarrett. Joining the choir will be the Radio City Rockettes!

On the off chance that you didn’t have an inkling, America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho, 16, is set to play out the national song of devotion at the introduction. All things considered, it would seem that Donald will have a great function, nonetheless, would it be better if Andrea Bocelli, 58, and Elton John, 69, were there to serenade the group? Talk has it, the two music legends turned down their solicitations to sing at the Jan. 20 initiation.

What do you think about Chrissy’s tweets? Let us know beneath!

See More: