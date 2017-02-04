Camila Cabello Gets Major Support From Taylor Swift: She’s My Go-To Relationship Expert

Camila Cabello may be a solo musician currently, yet she still resorts to her good friends when she’s in need of some advice. And Taylor Swift is her best girl! You’ll never think what they discuss one of the most!

There are a lot of things you could gain from Taylor Swift, 27, however Camila Cabello, 19, says that the “Shake It Off” vocalist is the most effective to visit when you have any concerns about love or relationships since “she’s really knowledgeable about that stuff.” Duh! “We talk about love a lot,” Camila told The Sun U.K. in a meeting on Feb. 1. “If I ever have any type of concerns concerning love or if there’s anything that I’m experiencing at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a good friend, she’s a great person to ask those type of questions.” Awww!

We have to confess, we would like to select Tay’s mind when it pertains to romance also. The vocalist has had a number of high profile relationships over the years consisting of ones with Tom Hiddleston, 35, Calvin Harris, 35, and Harry Styles, 23. So it’s risk-free to claim Taylor knows a point or two regarding the dating video game.

we sang bad things at the @bbcradio1 live lounge and did a cover of say u won't let go by james arthur!! thank u for having us ❤ @machinegunkelly A video posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Camila and also T. may love to talk about partnerships, the “Negative Points” singer confesses that her only love at the moment is her music.”I’m just creating now as well as I’m so fired up about simply making songs as well as making the visuals as well as producing that whole world,” she told The Sun. After revealing that she was leaving the lady group Fifth Consistency in 2016, the vocalist has been gaining ground with her solo job. Her debut solitary “Love Extraordinary” just recently dripped on Jan. 29, and also Camila’s already taken the stage for a variety of real-time efficiencies including 2 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Radio 1’s Online Lounge! So perhaps Taylor could share some of her knowledge about music then.

