Britney Spears Dead? Sony Music’s Twitter Account Declares Singer Died

OMG! Is Britney Spears the most recent loss of 2016? On Monday, Dec. 26, Sony Music’s legitimate Twitter account posted a secretive message about the “Sleepover” vocalist being “dead.” And then, a subsequent tweet memorialized her life. So did she truly bite the dust?

It doesn’t seem like Britney Spears, 35, truly kicked the bucket. As indicated by TMZ, Sony Music’s Twitter record was hacked early Monday morning, when a “prominent digital aggressor” pronounced Britney’s dead. The fake tweets were soon evacuated. In a few tweets, the gathering OurMine assumed liability, Billboard reported.

If Britney Spears is dead im dead — Sophie (@Socute005) December 26, 2016

Who's dead George Michael or Britney Spears? — QueenBae (@Loreidoh_Marobe) December 26, 2016

Britney Spears is dead ? — ㅤ⚰️ (@keepherwarm) December 26, 2016

thank god britney spears isnt dead — Rismas (@ThCroatianQueen) December 26, 2016

The Twitter record of society music symbol Bob Dylan may likewise have been subjected to a fabrication, Billboard reported, when it conveyed a now-erased tweet perusing “Rest in peace @britneyspears.” The Sony representative affirmed that Bob Dylan is additionally a Sony craftsman and that the organization’s announcement “remains constant for what’s happened.”

Fans online promptly went ballistic after perusing strange tweets from Sony Music that expressed Britney “is dead unintentionally. We will let you know all the more soon.” Even more awful, a subsequent tweet then memorialized her life. “#RIPBritney 19891-2016.”



Minutes after the fact, in any case, OurMine Security posted new tweets saying Sony’s record had been traded off and Britney is perfectly healthy! It was an extremely unusual circumstance, however we’re simply upbeat Britney’s not dead. We lost far an excessive number of symbols in 2016, so we weren’t prepared to handle another prominent passing. Our hearts just wouldn’t have the capacity to handle it.

“Britney Spears is perfectly healthy, her rep tells CNN,” CNN columnist AnneClaire Stapleton tweeted on Dec. 26. “It shows up @SonyMusicGlobal mistakenly tweeted her demise. Sony rep says no remark.” Another unit of Sony, Sony Pictures Entertainment, was the casualty of a staggering digital assault in November 2014, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation finished up was the work of North Korea. That hack came a month prior Sony Pictures was because of discharge the film “The Interview,” around two columnists selected by the CIA to kill North Korean pioneer Kim Jong Un.

We have connected with Britney’s group for our own particular remark. Scams aren’t cool, yet at any rate Britney’s following after some admirable people. Celebs who have been erroneously distinguished as dead in the past incorporate Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Jaden Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Jack Black, Betty White, and Macaulay Culkin.

What might YOU do if Britney Spears truly kicked the bucket? On the off chance that you ask us, we’d abandon life. Be that as it may, let us know how YOU feel beneath.