Britney Spears Claps Back At Katy Perry With Bible Verse — See Epic Diss

Goodness snap! has had enough of Katy Perry making brutal jokes about her decade-old breakdown and head-shaving episode. The “Thunder” vocalist raised the subject TWICE at the Grammys and now our Britney Spears is applauding back in such an epic way.

You go young lady! Britney Spears, 35, is similarly as tired as whatever remains of us at Katy Perry’s brutal jokes about shaving her head. The “Affixed to the Rhythm” vocalist dissed Brit not once but rather twice with various media outlets while working celebrity central at the Grammy Awards Feb. 12 and now she’s getting the most tasteful bring down ever from the “Poisonous” artist. As opposed to call Katy, 32, out by name, Britney took to Instagram to post a pic of hands framing a heart with a setting sun in the center and inscribed it, “Her mouth talks from that which fills her heart Luke 6:45.” BOOM! We can’t recollect the last time somebody utilized a Bible verse to toss epic shade, yet that is the thing that makes Britney so unique.

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

A source reveals to EXCLUSIVELY that, “Britney thought it was frightful. She doesn’t comprehend why Katy would take a poke at her. There’s never been any animosity between them. She supposes it was a low blow and not cool by any stretch of the imagination.” We can perceive any reason why Brit is so angry with Katy for reiterating a standout amongst the most turbulent minutes her life. There’s literally nothing silly about her extremely open breakdown where she wound up shaving her head in 2007. The artist turned her life around with a triumphant recuperation, discharging a string of effective collections and has been featuring her fiercely well known Las Vegas residency since 2013. Release it as of now Katy!

At the point when the recently blonde vocalist strolled the Grammys celebrity lane, she disclosed to ET’s Nancy O’Dell about her look, uncovering that “It resembles the last shading in the range (blonde.) I’ve done all of them. The main thing left to do is shave my head which I’m truly putting something aside for an open breakdown. I’m down for that.” Yikes, not cool Katy! It wasn’t an irregular remark either as she told Ryan Seacrest amid her E! meet that she enjoyed a reprieve from music since, “Well, that is called dealing with my emotional wellness… I haven’t shaved my head yet!” C’mon, Katy! Quit making jokes about Britney’s most reduced minute since it essentially is NOT clever!

