Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Does Maddox Have Bombshell Videos Of Exes Fighting?

15-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt may have exactly what Angelina Jolie requirements to at long last put forth a defense to get sole physical guardianship against Brad Pitt. The young person supposedly found his well-known guardians battling on video numerous circumstances… and the footage doesn’t make Brad look great, as per another report. Wow!

Things purportedly haven’t been great between Brad Pitt, 53, and his child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, since the on-screen character and Angelina Jolie, 41, split up in September, and in the event that they don’t repair their relationship, it may make things troublesome for the performing artist for his situation for joint guardianship.

“Maddox is dependably on his telephone and a ton of the time he’s shooting stuff,” OK! magazine reports. “In the previous year there’ve been some terrible victories amongst Brad and Angie that the children were presented to — that is the reason Angie supposes they require treatment — and Maddox would frequently figure out how to listen in and even film a considerable measure of their battling. He’s caught a few minutes that show Brad truly losing his temper. Maddox has an amazing bond with his mom. His recordings could be a conceivably harming some portion of her armory against Brad.”

Maddox has been at the focal point of Brangelina’s separation from the earliest starting point, as it was accounted for Brad supposedly got physically and verbally harsh with the 15-year-old on a plane in September. He was cleared by the FBI and Department of Child and Family Services in the examination, however Angie is as yet meaning to get sole physical authority of the children, while Brad has requested joint care. Clearly, if these tapes demonstrating the 53-year-old’s charged temper are genuine, it won’t look good for him in court.We have connected with Brad’s rep for input.

The exes at present have transitory care course of action set up, which permits her full care and just gives him appearance affirmed by an advisor. It’s hazy when Brad last observed his youngsters.

Do you think Maddox could ever utilize recordings against Brad, on the off chance that he has them?

