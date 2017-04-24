Blue Ivy Kisses Beyonce’s Baby Bump In Adorable Montage Of Easter Celebration

Beyonce decidedly transmitted in a delightful Easter video as Blue Ivy sweetly kissed her child knock! You need to see valuable family minutes that will totally warm your heart!

We just can’t get enough of Beyonce’s exceptional pregnancy style! The expecting mother of twins shared the cutest video from her Easter festival. Blue Ivy, 5, Tina Knowles, 63, and Kelly Rowland, 36, every single showed up as they celebrated it up with the Easter Bunny. Blue even kissed her mother’s knock and it was past valuable!

Bey clearly settled on a stellar music decision to go with her little vid. Bill Withers’ great “Stunning Day” played out of sight as you got the opportunity to watch the flawlessness that was Queen B’s Easter gathering. Obviously Blue Ivy was super cool and got a clench hand knock from the Easter Bunny. You could tell Blue will be a decent enormous sister as she played with Kelly’s young child Titan, 2.

Fans have as of late been estimating that Beyonce may be further along in her pregnancy than individuals at first thought. Clearly the 35 year-old is expecting twins, yet specialists trusted her to be around four months pregnant when she declared her energizing news. A great deal of times twins arrive sooner than foreseen so some think Beyonce could have her twins around June instead of her expected July due date. She even needed to pull out of featuring Coachella this year as a result of her pregnancy. Gratefully Lady Gaga ventured in made an incredible showing with regards to. Bey still got out to give a shout out to Kelly at her book marking with kindred Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams, 36. The women postured for a pic together and it gave us life!

