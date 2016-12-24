Blac Chyna: Could She Be Suffering From Postpartum Depression? Expert Speaks

As though Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship show wasn’t sufficiently confounded, there could be another variable to consider while breaking down their tight spot. Talking with a specialist we have discovered that Chyna could fight post pregnancy anxiety, which could clarify some of her odd conduct. Discover more here.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have been through a ton together. What’s more, in the wake of respecting their first tyke, Dream Kardashian, a little more than one month prior, it’s very conceivable that Chyna might encounter post birth anxiety, which could be a clarification for her as of late reported conduct.

“Since she has as of late conceived an offspring, there is a probability that there are some baby blues indications making it hard for Rob and Chyna to conform to parenthood,” analyst and relationship master Jennifer Rhodes told EXCLUSIVELY. “She wouldn’t be the principal new mother to lose her psyche over the worry of transitioning parenthood.”

Jennifer is correct! Many moms, including celebs like Hayden Panettiere, 27, have experienced post pregnancy anxiety, which is a genuine condition a few ladies create in the wake of conceiving an offspring. Manifestations may incorporate a sleeping disorder, loss of hunger, extreme peevishness, and trouble holding with the infant, as per Mayoclinic.org.

On the off chance that left untreated, the condition could wind up going on for a considerable length of time or much more. In any case, if Chyna genuinely has post pregnancy anxiety, her treatment alternatives would incorporate directing, antidepressants, or hormone treatment. “I surely trust that Rob and Chyna can have a tranquil Christmas to bond with their tyke and work on their relationship,” our master analyst included.

Some of Chyna’s unpredictable conduct that COULD indicate her having some sort of condition, as post pregnancy anxiety, is that she supposedly beat Rob before taking infant Dream and leaving their mutual home on Dec. 17. She likewise clearly declines to apologize to Rob or the Kardashians after their revolting claimed split.



On top of that, Chyna has likewise allegedly been going OFF on Rob for his family not welcoming her to their yearly Christmas party — yowser! “Chyna’s is pissed that Rob’s family is evading her and not welcoming her to the yearly Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” a source uncovered to EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s been shouting at him, asking him what the f**k isn’t right with his family, and undermining to keep Dream far from them in the event that will treat her like earth.” We simply trust this family can deal with everything soon for little Dream! We want them to enjoy all that life has to offer.

