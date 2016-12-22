Blac Chyna Blows Up On Rob Kardashian After Family Bans Her From X-Mas Party

No one places child in a corner! Blac Chyna is past incensed with Rob Kardashian, We have EXCLUSIVELY learned, in the wake of being banned from his family’s yearly Christmas festivity. Perused on for all the passionate points of interest!



Uh goodness… Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, are experiencing another harsh time! “Chyna’s is pissed that Rob’s family is evading her and not welcoming her to the yearly Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been shouting at him, asking him what the f**k isn’t right with his family, and debilitating to keep Dream far from them on the off chance that will treat her like soil. None of this is Rob’s blame, however!”

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

This most recent blowup between the lash salon proprietor and her life partner originates from Rob’s family banning her from their yearly Christmas party. It’s been a rollercoaster attempting to get the Kardashian family to completely acknowledge Blac for various reasons. One, they’re persuaded she’s attempting to embrace the family name to help her profession. Two, she purportedly hit Rob in a tanked anger, and three, she called him “rationally sick” in the wake of raging out on him and bringing Dream with her. A few sisters like Khloe Kardashian are avoiding the meat, yet generally as an assembled bunch, they don’t endorse of her.

“Chyna needs to lash out when things don’t go her direction, and Rob’s her go-to individual,” the source proceeds. This is ending up being the more terrible Christmas ever for Chyna. She can hardly imagine how favoring Rob with a youngster, and helping him through his dejection organize, that his family would treat her so ineffectively.” We don’t know who to agree with now, so perhaps it’s ideal to have nonpartisan position. We argue the fifth!

Does Chyna have the privilege to be frantic at Rob over something his family did?

See More