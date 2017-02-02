Beyonce Pregnant With Twins: Star Reveals Beautiful Baby Bump — Congrats

Omg! The Queen is pregnant! Not only did Beyonce announce she’s anticipating a baby with spouse Jay Z, however she’s expecting TWO babies! How exciting! We could not think this information. See her amazingly stunning maternity statement here!

The super star introduced on Feb. 1 that she is expectant with not one, but TWO infants, and also we could just imagine her and Jay Z’s, 47, excitement. The star shared the satisfied information with fans using Instagram when she gave followers a first-look at her big baby bump.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would love to share our love and also joy. We have actually been blessed two times over. We are unbelievably thankful that our household will be growing by two, and we thanks for your well desires.– The Carters,” Beyonce captioned the child bump photo. Is anyone else going crazy now? In the photo, Bey’s stomach is totally revealed as she poses among blossoms.

Bey’s mommy, Tina Knowles, 63, likewise took to social media sites as she gushed concerning coming to be a brand-new granny! “WOW I don’t need to maintain the secret any longer I am soooo delighted God is so excellent double blessings,” the developer wrote on Instagram together with the exact same image Beyonce had actually uploaded of herself. What a “true blessing” is!

As previously reported, friends hypothesized Beyonce would make a bombshell child announcement soon. Turns out, the infant talk WAS true!

We could just envision just how thrilled Blue has to be by this news. She’s now getting 2 new siblings! “She likes sharing her playthings with her pals and also when she plays with her dolls she often asks mommy as well as daddy to bring her a real child girl or boy.

As well as while we’re very delighted concerning Beyonce’s pregnancy, we can’t state we’re entirely shocked. After all, on Jan. 27 a new video emerged that clearly revealed Bey sporting an extremely noticeable child bump! The clip was quickly eliminated from online, yet we ensured to grab a display grab prior to that occurred! WHAT an exciting time!

Tell us,– are you stunned Beyonce is expecting twins? Did you see this announcement coming?