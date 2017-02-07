Bella Hadid Poses Pantless On Riccardo Tisci’s Lap In New Nike Campaign

Bella Hadid looks attractive and lively in a fresh out of the plastic new, high contrast NikeLab battle as she carefully sits on Riccardo Tisci’s lap in the seething shoot which denote the fourth cooperation for Riccardo and Nike — discover when you can score a couple of the cool tennis shoes!

Bella Hadid, 20, is wearing just a games bra and a couple of tennis shoes as she fronts the new NikeLab crusade, helping Riccardo Tisci praise his fourth collab with the significant brand. His new plan, the Dunk Lux Highs, absolutely have an exceptionally 80s vibe and pay tribute to the b-ball and skating society — and we couldn’t think about a superior twosome to flaunt the cool kicks. Bella took to Instagram to impart her energy over the battle to a picture of her endless, warily roosted on Riccardo Tisci’s lap.

The model and creator can be seen sitting amidst a lift with Riccardo wearing an all-dark outfit and a white match of the Dunk Lux Highs. Bella is shaking a dark Nike sports bra which includes the Nike swoosh in white and a couple of the new tennis shoes in dark. Her dim hair is worn straight and separated out the center as she gazes at the camera with a seething look, all while Riccardo’s arms carefully cover her privates.

New RT X @nike !!!!! I 🖤You!!! #TeamNike #NikeLab #Tisci So proud ! Thank you @riccardotisci17 💓💓💓 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:31am PST

We’ve as of now observed Riccardo concoct his own renditions of the Air Force 1 shoe and FlyKnits, and now he’s putting forth up another thought on the Dunk Lux High with the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT. The new Dunk Lux Highs come in highly contrasting and a red and white colorway and will be accessible in NYC come Feb. 10 at Bergdorf Goodman, NikeLab 21M, Dover Street Market New York, Concepts NYC and Kith BK. They’ll be accessible worldwide on Feb. 23 at NikeLab retailers and on the web.

“I think the Dunk has something that is extremely extraordinary. It’s grounded in game and also in the road style culture,” Riccardo said in an announcement discharged from the brand. “For more youthful eras it can fit the greatest number of various styles tribes as you can envision. I believe it’s a standout amongst the most notorious shoes that Nike has ever made.”

Considering Riccardo and Bella have cooperated on a large number of events it shocks no one to see her included in the battle! What do you think about the new outline and the hot shoot? Would you shake these shoes?