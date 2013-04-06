Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi – A Pakistani Legend life History

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi a Pakistani Legend life review:
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is our Pakistani legend he is very famous for his songs in Pakistan as well as in the whole world. He was born in isakhel on 19th august 1951. Isakhel is in the Punjab district mianwali. His father name is Ahmed Khan Niazi. He has one brother named Sanaullah khan.
On seeing his popularity he was invited to London for the first time in his life by a Pakistan business man there. This was first time in his career he went to abroad.
When he came back to Pakistan he was a professional singer of Pakistan and use to live in Lahore. In Lahore he married and he has three children from his fourth wife. The names of his children are younger son Bilawal Atta, daughter Laraib Atta, and Sanwal Atta.
After getting popularity in whole Pakistan he feels some solitary in his life and came back to isakhel again after many years first of all he made a mosque named Laraib Masjid and his house in esakhel.
He also performed on Paksitan television, Geo television network, Aaj TV, and ARY and many other private channels of Pakistan radio and television.
His famous songs are as follows
Ni Oothan Waale, Pyar Naal Na Sahi, Dil Lagaya Tha Dil Lagi Key Liyay, Qameez Teri Qaali, Ither Zindagi Ka Janaza Uthay Ga, We Bol Sanwal, Theva Mundri Da Theva, Ishq Main Hum Tmhain Kya Batayain, Woh Bahar Ka Zamana, And Many More.
In 1991 He was also awarded pride of performance by the government of Pakistan.
Attaullah khan has his own band which includes:
Salamat Ali Khan Tabla Operator
Sabir Ali is on Harmonium.
Babar Is on Flute
Javed Ali on Dholak
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi performed in many countries which include United States of America, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, India, Italy, Australia, newzealand and many countries of the world in all these tours his band was also with him.
He also performed in United Kingdom yesterday in bradford football club. Here we have some unique pictures of this music concert the pictures and information is sent by our abroad sources and Attaullah big fans.
The concert was arranged under the supervision of HI-TECH. DJ CHINO, Raja Shahid (Udaas Sanwal) resident of Bewal near Rawalpindi Pakistan, Raja Shahid Is Living in llford These Days, and Ali Younis From Bradford.
Attaullah khan son Sanwal also performed in this concert and was liked by the public very much he is emerging talent of Pakistan and is very talented.
The other concerts details in United Kingdom are as follows:
24 February2013 in Newport Wales.
26 February 2013 in Manchester.
3rd March 2013 in Birmingham.
10 march 2013 in London.
Hope Attaullah esakhelvi lovers will join these concerts. Let us know your views regarding great paki singer Mr. Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Drop your comment below;
me lala atta ullha khan sahab ko buhat like karta ho balkeh mery father b ap ko buhat pasand karty hen khan sahab please ap apna email to den takeh ham ap se direct baat kar sake
Attaullah sahb is great singer of the world.sir men ap k songs bht sunta hn is lye to men ne apne mobile k memory card men sirf ap k songs rkhe hen yaqeen kjye …
my best wishes with u always ……….plz remember me in ur prayers..thnx alot
sir, my age is 17 and mai apka bahut bada fan hun. “AAP MERI JAAN HO”, I luv u a lot, am from india
Attaullah sahab maine suna hai aapne apni gf ka marder kiya hai kya ye sach hai. Plz reply me agar kiya hai to bahut achchha kiya hai. Plz reply me sir plz.
mery sab se passendeeda singer sie isa khelvi sahb……mera taulaq Sona khan Bewas kay sher say hy,,,aur isa khel,,, mianwali aur Atta ullah khan isa kheli sadi jaan hay….
Muje Attaullah Khan ko sunny ki zarurat 1996 sy prai, or abi tk us ki awaz ky sahary ji raha hun. or zindagi me ek hi hasrat hy us sy milny ki, na jany kab mulaqat ho gi. dua hy Lala G ko lambi umr ata kray ameeeeeeeeeeeen summa ameeeeeeeeen
Muje Attaullah Khan ko sunny ki zarurat 1996 sy prai, or abi tk us ki awaz ky sahary ji raha hun. or zindagi me ek hi hasrat hy us sy milny ki, na jany kab mulaqat ho gi. plz help me,,,,,, dua hy Lala G ko lambi umr ata kray ameeeeeeeeeeeen summa ameeeeeeeeen.
He is one of the best singers in this universe alive,recently he came to india for the first time in his life and luckily i was able to witness.
My grandparents and my parents all are big fans of attaulah khan sahab.
KIndly let me know about the concerts agar zindagi rahi to will definately come to listen the worlds best singer.
Fotos, Songs, or bht c Malomat k leye join group Fæns 0f Atä U££åh Khàñ Esæ Khê£vî
Jitna dard unki awaj me h duniya ke kisi singer me nahi h jahenasib h ki unke songs sun paye hum is jindgi me shukriya bahut bahut bahut sukriya
Attaullah khan sahab mai aap ke pure song suna hu …
.pagal hu aap ke song ka …….shukriya aap ne bahot acche song diye h….
Attaullah khan essakhailvi .i m ur big fan.
Mai aapka gaana sunta hu to ek ajab si kashish paida hoti hai hamare dil me.
AOA ,,,,,,,,ATTA ULLAH sb is world k greatest singer hain, awaz ka soz,poetry top class.me sirf lala g k ganay sunta hn … ALLAH ap ko lmbe zindge day….. AMEEN
Gd evng sir,
Mai apka bahut bada fan hu. Sir maine suna hai bewafa sanam film ki story apki real story per banai gai hai aur apne apni gf ka murder kiya hai kya yeh sahi pls sir reply.
Lala is the great asset of folk music
پاکستا ن کے نامور استاد خمیسو خان الغوزہ نواز مرحوم اللہ بخشے مرحوم نے پاکستا ن کا نام حیرت انگیز الغوزہ نوازوں کی فہرسٹ میں لکھوانے کا اعزاز حاصل کیا مشاء اللہ
Is feel like truth of life & our love
I wish ki hmari umar bhi aapko lag jaye