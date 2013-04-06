Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi – A Pakistani Legend life History

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi a Pakistani Legend life review:

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is our Pakistani legend he is very famous for his songs in Pakistan as well as in the whole world. He was born in isakhel on 19th august 1951. Isakhel is in the Punjab district mianwali. His father name is Ahmed Khan Niazi. He has one brother named Sanaullah khan.

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi was interested in music from his early child hood he used to sing on every occasion he found. But he was not allowed from his father and grandfather to sing inside the house. According to him his school teacher has a strong hand in his early career of singing. He gave him spirit and encouraged him for singing. According to him he was strictly forbidden by his parents about singing but he use to sing secretly in a school room provided by the class teacher. In his house in esakhel he was aware of the fact that he cannot continue his singing so he left home in 18year of his age. After going from the home he has not with any money in his hand and use to drive truck from mianwali to Multan and many other cities of Pakistan. He also worked in a hotel as a waiter and utensil cleaner. In these days he was in crises but he did not left his music education. He also used to record his own written songs on a tape recorder by himself. After some years he got some popularity in public and in 1972 he was also invited to radio Pakistan Bahawalpur. He was also invited in a public concert in Mianwali. In the year 1973 he again invited by a company in Faisalabad who recorded his songs in their own company studio. These albums were released after 4 years that is in 1974 and the albums were the bestselling videos of that year.

On seeing his popularity he was invited to London for the first time in his life by a Pakistan business man there. This was first time in his career he went to abroad.

When he came back to Pakistan he was a professional singer of Pakistan and use to live in Lahore. In Lahore he married and he has three children from his fourth wife. The names of his children are younger son Bilawal Atta, daughter Laraib Atta, and Sanwal Atta.

After getting popularity in whole Pakistan he feels some solitary in his life and came back to isakhel again after many years first of all he made a mosque named Laraib Masjid and his house in esakhel.

He also performed on Paksitan television, Geo television network, Aaj TV, and ARY and many other private channels of Pakistan radio and television.

His famous songs are as follows

Ni Oothan Waale, Pyar Naal Na Sahi, Dil Lagaya Tha Dil Lagi Key Liyay, Qameez Teri Qaali, Ither Zindagi Ka Janaza Uthay Ga, We Bol Sanwal, Theva Mundri Da Theva, Ishq Main Hum Tmhain Kya Batayain, Woh Bahar Ka Zamana, And Many More.

In 1991 He was also awarded pride of performance by the government of Pakistan.

Attaullah khan has his own band which includes:

Salamat Ali Khan Tabla Operator

Sabir Ali is on Harmonium.

Babar Is on Flute

Javed Ali on Dholak

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi performed in many countries which include United States of America, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, India, Italy, Australia, newzealand and many countries of the world in all these tours his band was also with him.

He also performed in United Kingdom yesterday in bradford football club. Here we have some unique pictures of this music concert the pictures and information is sent by our abroad sources and Attaullah big fans.

The concert was arranged under the supervision of HI-TECH. DJ CHINO, Raja Shahid (Udaas Sanwal) resident of Bewal near Rawalpindi Pakistan, Raja Shahid Is Living in llford These Days, and Ali Younis From Bradford.

Attaullah khan son Sanwal also performed in this concert and was liked by the public very much he is emerging talent of Pakistan and is very talented.

The other concerts details in United Kingdom are as follows:

24 February2013 in Newport Wales.

26 February 2013 in Manchester.

3rd March 2013 in Birmingham.

10 march 2013 in London.

