Angelina Jolie Still ‘ Spitting Mad’ At Brad Pitt: She ‘Loathes’ Him Now

God help us! Exactly when you thought the show between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was failing out, the performing artist allegedly is still angry with her ex. Discover why!

This is dreadful! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 53 stunned the world when they reported their split and separated. The 41 year-old mother of six showed up since the split with every one of the children on Feb. 18. Supposedly however away from public scrutiny, Angelina is still incensed with Brad. “Angelina is as yet spitting frantic at Brad, and she doesn’t hint at any softening towards him at any point in the near future,” a source told.

Professedly, both Angie and Brad have been attempting to put on smiley faces for the cameras, in spite of everything that has gone done. “They might get along for the general population at this moment, however that is simply because their kin have exhorted them to,” the source said. “They’re not in any case ready to fake merriments for the children.” Aw that is so dismal!

Supposedly “Angelina really trusts she is the injured and honest gathering,” the insider let us know, “and she isn’t probably going to down from that perspective.” It resembles the chaotic split and extraordinary care fight decimated the once excellent and upbeat couple. The source said things may never have the capacity to backpedal to the way they were. “To state they detest each other would be putting it mildly,” the insider announced.