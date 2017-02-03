Angelina Jolie Begs Trump To End Refugee Ban: Targeting Weak Doesn’t Make Us Strong

Angelina Jolie has committed her life and also huge amounts of cash to helping refugees and prone individuals around the globe, and she’s absolutely angry about Donald Trump’s Muslim restriction! In a brand-new op-ed, she pounds the new president for ‘targeting the weakest’ people of the globe. Below’s the scoop.

Angelina Jolie, 41, like several Americans, is absolutely fed up with Donald Trump’s recent activities versus the powerless evacuees of the Center East. On Feb. 2, she composed an op-ed for the New York Times to clarify why the new president’s refugee ban is not only cruel, yet ineffective.

“Every time we depart from our worths we aggravate the very trouble we are attempting to consist of,” the mom of 6 says, speaking of President Shrub’s actions adhering to the tragedy of 9/11. Closing out door to evacuees or differentiating among them is not our means, as well as does not make us safer.

Angelina has made evacuees an individual root cause of hers given that she witnessed the atrocities in Cambodia while filming Tomb Raider in 2001. She started working with UNICEF to meet Covering refugees in Pakistan, and was so removaled that she donated $1 million to them. Ever since, she’s spent the last 16 years going to several war-torn countries, as well as conference with the at risk people that Donald considers such a danger, so she has intimate expertise of just how kind and helpless these innocent people are.

As opposed to targeting them, Angelina offers Donald a new plan: deal with them to remove terrorism. “We need to make usual cause with individuals of all confidences and also backgrounds battling the same hazard as well as seeking the same protection,” she asked. “This is where I need to hope any head of state of our terrific country would certainly bait behalf of all Americans.” Bravo, Angie!

, do you assume Angelina is right in her op-ed? Allow us recognize!