Aaron Hernandez Wrote Suicide Note To Alleged Gay Prison Lover Before Death — Report

Aaron Hernandez supposedly composed three suicide letters that were found in his correctional facility cell after he hanged himself on Apr. 19. The notes were purportedly found the day after he killed himself at 27 years old at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center. He was serving a lifelong incarceration without the likelihood of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd, his life partner’s sister’s sweetheart. Another report asserted that the letters were routed to Aaron’s life partner Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his four-year old little girl Avielle, and his “gay jailhouse significant other,” as per a source from The Daily Mail. Past reports said that one letter was routed to general society and the others were for particular individuals.

They additionally report the man supposedly said to be Aaron’s beau, who was not distinguished, has been on “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch since Aaron’s passing. The source near the examination told the news outlet the man was “accepted to be the last individual Hernandez addressed” before he conferred suicide. Another insider said Aaron apparently arranged his passing for quite a long time and had given away the greater part of his ownership to other jail prisoners. Reports said he supposedly rubbed cleanser on the floor of his cell so “he would not have the capacity to spare himself” when he conferred suicide.

There have been different reports that Aaron composed the Bible verse “John 3:16” in red marker over his brow. There was a Bible opened to a similar verse in Aaron’s cell The Daily Mail announced. The whole verse stated, “For God so cherished the world that he gave his unparalleled Son, that whoever trusts in him should not die but rather have everlasting life.” It was affirmed that Aaron supposedly left the suicide notes close to his Bible.

“Boss Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields played out a post-mortem on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and finished up today that the way of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,” an announcement read from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office on Apr. 21. Agents had discovered “cardboard stuck into the entryway tracks of his single-prisoner cell to block section into the cell” and “there were no indications of a battle, and specialists established that Mr. Hernandez was distant from everyone else at the season of the hanging.” Just five days before he kicked the bucket, Aaron had been vindicated of the passings of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28.

