7 Ways to Save on Residential Heating Costs

Winters can be trying times, especially for people living in places with extreme weather conditions. Keeping yourself warm during coldest days is obviously imperative, so compromising on the heating of your place is not an option. However, it does so happen that winters end up leaving you with a giant electricity bill to cater to. This not only creates worry about surviving the cold but also of burning a hole in your pocket owing to such a high bill. But there is a solution to your troubles. There are a few measures you can take in order to ensure you don’t spend too much on residential heating during winters.

1. Seal Unused Windows

Heat can escape from the smallest of crevices. Making sure that all your windows and doors are properly shut will keep the heat inside your home instead of letting it escape. Whichever windows you aren’t using much can be sealed shut so that there is no frequent wear and tear which would amount to heat loss. Central heating doesn’t need much room, so keeping unused windows and doors shut will only reduce the usage of heat thereby increasing the duration of it staying indoors.

2. Let Sunlight Do Its Job

If you’re keeping windows shut, keep the drapes open during daytime. Sunlight can do wonders to heat up your place. Make use of the natural light that is available without you having to pay ample amounts of money for it. During the day if you let sunlight do its job, you can use the heating in evenings as per your requirements without worrying about how much energy loss you might be incurring.

3. Change Filters Frequently

Air ducts can get dirty and leave you with mediocre heat. Changing and cleaning the filters will keep the air clean and also ensure that you get uninterrupted heat throughout the time you’re using it. Filters need to be updated and cleaned regularly so that there aren’t any nooks and corners that heat can find obtrusive while trying to provide you the service you’ve paid for.

4. Get A New Heater

If your existing heater isn’t doing its job right, maybe it is time to get a new one. Often, we overlook the age of our heating appliances which actually needs to be paid attention to in case there are any faults in it that put a damper on your heating. If your heater is a couple extra years old and needs to be updated, make sure you do get a new one that would provide good heating and keep your energy consumption at a minimum.

5. Take Professional Advice

Get a professional to check and update your filter and heater from time to time. There are moments when we miss out on a problem or two that could be making it difficult for the heater to do its job. A professional can find out exactly what’s wrong with it and also suggest methods to reduce the consumption of energy thereby reducing the cost of your electricity bill.

6. Keep the Area Clear

For heat to spread around your house equally, it is important to move things away from the vent area. If a vent is covered by furniture or anything else, it gets difficult for the heater to continue doing its job. Keeping the area clear makes sure that you get the heat you need without anything coming in the way.

7. Lower the Temperature

When you’re asleep or away, keep the temperature of the thermostat on the lower end so that you don’t consume more energy than you require. Often, we forget to check the temperature and the fact that the heater is on despite us not using it. Keeping a lookout for the temperature will ensure you don’t lose out on precious energy and reduce the electricity bill as well.

With these minimal efforts, it is indeed possible to reduce the electricity bill that would give you nightmares. Residential heating doesn’t have to be such a scary thought. It is a necessity after all and should be put to proper use. If you’re taking these measures into account, there’s not much chance of you losing out on anything.