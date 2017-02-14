5 Unique Alternatives to Air Conditioners

So, you’re trying to decide on whether or not you should get a new air conditioner or not? Or maybe you’re just trying to save more money on energy and are looking for alternatives to those energy intensive machines?

Whatever your reason for coming to read this article, there are plenty of alternatives out there to air conditioners. Whether you’re using Canada Furnace for your cooling and heating purposes or not, you can implement any of these alternatives at a low cost. Plus, they’re going to make your home look pretty unique. Read on to discover more!

1. Use Awnings to Keep Your Home Cool.

Awnings are fantastic ways to create shade on your home and cut down on how much your home heats up in the summer. Plus, you can install awnings that look unique to your home and will make everyone else in your neighborhood pretty jealous.

There are tons of DIY awnings out there that you can find, so do some research and see how you can get one up before it gets too hot this summer.

2. Plant Trees Around Your Home.

One of the most natural and best ways to cool your home without an air conditioner is by planting trees around your home. They not only look great and give your home a more natural aesthetic, they will cool your home by throwing more shade through the windows than sun.

Try to plant various varieties of trees that aren’t found in your neighborhood already to give your home a more unique feel.

3. Plant Vines Around Your Home.

Another natural way to cool your home is by planting vines around the edges of your walls. Make sure you choose a variety of vine that’s not going to destroy your walls, but these plants are one of the best ways to shield your home from the heat and cool down the inside.

They work by blocking out the sun’s rays from heating up your walls and by default, your entire home. Plus, they don’t look too bad from the outside and give your home a pretty unique feel.

4. Paint Your Roof White.

One of the most unique ways to keep your home cool during the summer (and the most effective!) is by painting your roof in a white or light color. Remember back to science class? If you do, then you should remember that white colors reflect light and dark colors absorb light.

That means that if you have a dark colored roof, there’s going to be more light and heat from the sun absorbed into your home, making it warmer. However, if you have a white roof or a light-colored roof, you’re going to have the light bouncing off and the heat dissipating before it can heat up your home. How handy is that?

5. Get Ceiling Fans.

One of the most known and most common alternatives to expensive air conditioning systems are ceiling fans. Yes, it’s that simple! Ceiling fans are perfect ways to cool down your home without spending tons of money on your energy bills. Plus, they’re much more affordable up-front, so they won’t cost you an arm and a leg to install in your home.

To give it a unique spin, try to pick ceiling fans that are out of the norm and match the style of your home. Shop around and see what you can find!

So, yeah! There are plenty of alternatives out there for your air conditioning needs. It just takes a bit more research and effort, but these alternatives are going to take down on your energy costs by an incredible amount when it starts heating up this summer.